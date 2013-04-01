Home » News » Customer Crashes her New Cadillac into Hair Depot
Customer Crashes her New Cadillac into Hair Depot
Customers of the Hair Depot on HWY 49 in Auburn got a shock when a 2012 Cadillac drove the front of the building Friday around 11 am. Owner Marty Thompson says is was a busy day with clients getting their hair done for Easter. 89-year old Mel was a regular customer arriving in her new 2012 Cadillac running a little early for her appointment. Thompson says it was scary but is thankful no one was injured.
Thompson met with contractors at the salon Monday morning and says they make some changes since there is a whole in the wall.
Considering the damage customers may be surprised to hear, Thompson says she will be open later this week.
Thompson says she will call customers if there is any delay.
Wilhelmina
January 24, 2017 at 12:08 am
I’m so glad that the inneetrt allows free info like this!