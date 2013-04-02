Honoring Annabell McCord

Annabell McCord moved to Auburn with her husband in the early 1930s. As co-owner of McCord’s Floor covering Annabell got involved with the concerns of business owners in Auburn and as Cheryl Maki of Maki Heating and Air will tell you, was on every committee and board there ever was in Auburn including the Auburn City Council and encouraged others to do the same.

Click to hear Cheryl Maki’s Comments

The public is invited to the dedication of a tile honoring Annabell McCord at Auburn’s Central Square on Thursday April 4th from 5 to 6pm. Celebrate the life of Annabell and the legacy of public service she left behind.