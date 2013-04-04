Water Summit In Sacramento

Water leaders gathered Thursday at California’s first Integrated Water Management Summit to hear top officials discuss their preferred approach to solving the State’s water and flood management problems.

The Summit was hosted by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to address how to effectively manage limited water resources given the uncertainty caused by climate change, environmental regulations, flood risk, changing public preferences and unstable funding.

The Integrated Water Management (IWM) is a framework for planning and implementation that incorporates objectives to improve public safety, foster environmental stewardship and support economic stability. Similar Summits are planed for further discussion.