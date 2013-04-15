Public Safety Dispatcher’s Week Continues

Public safety dispatcher’s week continues. Designated as such by Congress in 1991, this week was chosen to recognize those who are not as visible as those who respond to scene but are just as important.

The CAL FIRE Communications Operators of the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center play a vital role in life and property safety within their unit. Every day they answer dozens of calls for many types of emergencies such as vehicle accidents, structure fires, wildfires, gas leaks and medical aids, just to name a few. In 2012, the center handled the call for 28,666 incidents in Nevada County, portions of Placer County and the Yuba County foothills.

Lynn Tolomchoff, Public Information Officer with Cal-Fire, has some advice while you are driving.

While no one ever wants to be in a situation where they must call 911, just remember that the unique and very skilled individual who answers the call is prepared help you, help yourself, loved ones or even a complete stranger, until someone else can take over.