The FBI is Seeking the Public’s Assistance

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying alleged victims of convicted killer Curtis Dean Anderson, who died while serving his prison term on December 9, 2007.

Anderson was convicted and sentenced to over 300 years in prison for the 1999 kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Xiana Fairchild in Vallejo, California, and other crimes. He was captured after one of his kidnap victims, then 9-year-old Midsi Sanchez, was able to escape.

Anderson was interviewed by FBI agents in November 2007, and he confessed to murdering eight victims in the United States, which includes victims in Marysville back in 1984 and 1985.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Julianne Sohn in San Francisco says Anderson described both girls as run-aways.

Specialist Sohn is asking for your help in identifying these victims.

