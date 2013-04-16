Dr. Bill Kirby Closes Practice After 33 Years

Dr. William Kirby Urologist and Surgeon in the Auburn area for 33-years closed his. Dr. Kirby says back pain has made it difficult but he was no longer able to keep his insurance and that is what forced him to end his practice.

Dr. Kirby won’t be spending all his time on the golf course he is already looking at other opportunities to serve.

Dr. Kirby has many activates to keep him busy including his seat on the Auburn City Council. Auburn Faith Hospital has a tribute to Dr. Kirby on their electric sign on HWY 49 near Education Street thanking the Dr. for his more than 3 decades of service to the community.