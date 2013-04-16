Traffic Delays and Detours Along Lincoln Way and Electric Street

A water system improvement project will require traffic control along Lincoln Way in Auburn for two to three months, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) announced Monday (Apr. 15).

The work is part of PCWA’s Electric Street Tank and Pipeline Project, which includes a new 5 million gallon treated water storage tank now being completed at the PCWA Electric Street reservoir site.

Work on the pipelines that flow into the new tank is taking place along Lincoln Way from just north of Auburn Woods condominiums to Upper Auburn Heights Road, passing Russell Road, the freeway off ramp and Flood Road.

PCWA project engineer Tony Firenzi said the project contractor Ranger Pipelines, Inc. has begun digging for utility locations and will soon start pipeline construction. He said the job is expected to take two to three months, depending on the extent of rock and utility conflicts found beneath the roadway.

Traffic control during the work and the ensuing pavement restoration will be overseen by the City of Auburn and County of Placer. Firenzi said that at certain times traffic delays and detours along Lincoln Way and Electric Street should be expected.

The $7.8 million system improvement project replaces two old lined and covered in-ground reservoirs with a modern above-ground concrete storage tank. It is being funded through a low-interest loan obtained by PCWA from the California Department of Health Services, Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.