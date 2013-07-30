Work Stops on Folsom Dam After Truck Crash

Work on the Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway project was set to resume Tuesday after a vehicle plunged into the construction site, stopping work this morning.

An electrical cable supplying power to the construction project was damaged as the vehicle tumbled down the rock face of the pit.

The project was shutdown while emergency personnel responded to the incident and to allow damage to the project to be assessed. Project staff state that the incident will not delay completion of the spillway.

Chris Gray the Public Information Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says their work crew responded quickly.

Folsom dam accident

Folsom Police Department is in charge of the incident investigation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and employees of Granite Construction are doing whatever they can to support that effort.