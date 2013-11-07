Placer County Sheriff’s Detectives Seeking Suspects in Shooting

A man was shot in the backyard of his west Roseville home at 1:30 yesterday afternoon and Placer County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking three male suspects who were driving a black VW Jetta.

The 35-year-old victim told detectives that the three men confronted him in the backyard of his Browning Street residence. He told them to leave and said one of the suspects came after him with a crowbar. As the victim fled away from the residence, one of the suspects fired a handgun at him and struck him in the back of the leg.

He ran to a nearby home, where neighbors called 911. When deputies arrived, the suspects were gone, but it was determined that they had entered the victim’s home and stole two guns. The driver and shooter was a male of unknown race, and the other two suspects were described as a black male and an Asian male.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released by late afternoon.

Detectives are continuing their investigation today. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-7800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests may call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-923-8191. To report anonymous information online and be eligible for the cash reward, go to www.placercrimestoppers.org.