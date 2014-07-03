Early Morning Accident Leaves Bicyclist Dead On Foresthill Road

An early morning fatal accident occurred today on west bound Foresthill Road when a Toyota pickup struck a bicyclist. At 6:40 a.m. first responders were called out to the scene just west of the Foresthill Bridge.

A female cyclist, identified as Barbara Crowell of Dutch Flat, was riding up the grade towards Lincoln Way in Auburn, when according to the responding CHP officer, the male driver of a Toyota truck, identified as 37-year-old David Correa of Foresthill, became distracted and hit the cyclist. The cyclist died as a result of her injuries.

Correa was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Earlier this morning, a driver in another vehicle said that she saw the cyclist move in and out of the bicycle lane, crossing the white stripe into the roadway where the driver claimed she had to steer clear from hitting the cyclist, near Lower Lake Clementine Road.

The male driver was visibly distraught while officers did their investigation. The male driver of the truck was given a field sobriety test at the scene and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Toyota and bike were towed from the scene for further investigation.

The responding CHP officer said that this is a rough start to the holiday weekend.