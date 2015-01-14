Third Man Struck And Killed By Car In Roseville Already in 2015

For the third time in just over 10 days, another pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on a Roseville street.

According to California Highway Patrol, the male victim was attempting to cross traffic on foot on Monday at 5:45pm.

CHP officers said Mark Colemen, 61, was driving his 1998 Volkswagen Beetle on the onramp at Riverside Avenue when the male pedestrian stepped into the path of Coleman’s car.

Coleman cooperated with authorities and stayed at the scene during the incident.

The momentum of the impact caused major injuries to the male victim and substantial damage to the Beetle. The victim died while en route to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation, but officers said that neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this incident.

On January 8th, 47-year-old Martin Avalos was struck and killed while crossing the street at Harding Boulevard near Lead Hill Boulevard. Officers said that Avalos was not using a crosswalk at the time of that accident.

Just after New Years, 56-year-old Dean Church Woolman was struck and killed as he crossed the street at Douglass and Rocky Ridge Road. Although Wooman was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident, he was also reportedly crossing on a red light.