Man Already In Custody Arrested For December Burglary In Roseville

Roseville Police said they arrested a man suspected of the mid-December burglary of a fitness center.
On December 18th, employees of Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in east Roseville, reported their business was burglarized before opening for business that day. Apparently someone broke into the gym’s cafe area overnight, stole money from the cash register, and rummaged around the gym.
The fitness center staff preserved the evidence and then called Roseville Police to file a report.
A Roseville PD crime scene technician went to the club to document and collect evidence from the scene, which was eventually sent to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensics Laboratory for DNA analysis.
Roseville investigators received the lab report in March which matched a known offender from Roseville.
On April 14th, Roseville Police detectives contacted 30-year-old, Ryan Thomas Pickard, and arrested him in connection with the December burglary.
Pickard was already in custody in Placer County Jail for an unrelated case and was arrested with the new charges.
Roseville PD said in a press release that they were able to help solve the burglary case because of the fast thinking of the gym workers.
Jennifer Love
July 23, 2016 at 6:20 am
This is a very old photo of Ryan!! How rude to post this photo! I am his Girlfriend of 6 years and this story isn’t fully the truth. A guy named JADE snitched on Ryan. Otherwise he would have never been caught for this crime. It was very wrong and he should have never done such a thing and he is very sorry for his actions. This is definitely something Ryan would not even think about doing. It just happen to be the life he was living at the time. He is currently doing his time and will be released in October, 2016. He is a very kind, caring,and loving person. He made a mistake.He is not perfect. I love yo Ryan and will always support you no matter what!! LOVE FOREVER!! Jen
S k
August 27, 2017 at 3:54 pm
You’re very selective in your relationship choices.
If Ryan was so loving and caring, he wouldn’t be incarcerated.
Not only was he charged with burglary,
But was in jail for other charges as well.
I’m sure he’ll make a great husband and father.
I happen to know him and his father, and it’s really no surprise
Good luck!
