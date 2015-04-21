Man Already In Custody Arrested For December Burglary In Roseville

Roseville Police said they arrested a man suspected of the mid-December burglary of a fitness center.

On December 18th, employees of Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in east Roseville, reported their business was burglarized before opening for business that day. Apparently someone broke into the gym’s cafe area overnight, stole money from the cash register, and rummaged around the gym.

The fitness center staff preserved the evidence and then called Roseville Police to file a report.

A Roseville PD crime scene technician went to the club to document and collect evidence from the scene, which was eventually sent to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensics Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Roseville investigators received the lab report in March which matched a known offender from Roseville.

On April 14th, Roseville Police detectives contacted 30-year-old, Ryan Thomas Pickard, and arrested him in connection with the December burglary.

Pickard was already in custody in Placer County Jail for an unrelated case and was arrested with the new charges.

Roseville PD said in a press release that they were able to help solve the burglary case because of the fast thinking of the gym workers.