Meet KAHI’s New Morning News Host

KAHI Radio’s General Manager, Jerry Henry, announced today that KAHI News Host, Bob Stephenson, is leaving the KAHI Morning News and will be replaced by newcomer, Sarah McCormick, starting Monday, May 18th.

“Bob will continue to contribute news during a transition period” according to Henry, “but Sarah moves to the Morning News anchor desk on Monday.” Stephenson has accepted a job with another media company in Sacramento and “he will be missed at KAHI” said Henry.

McCormick steps into a timeslot at KAHI Radio that has been dominated by male voices for many years. Although KAHI veteran, Mary Jane Popp, has hosted the Noon and Afternoon News, she has never hosted the Morning News. The series of male voices on KAHI in the mornings goes back a long ways. Prior to Bob Stephenson, the KAHI Morning News was hosted by Casey Freelove, Barry Stigers, and before that, Dave Rosenthal.

McCormick joins the KAHI team to bring local, regional and state news to the Foothills. A radio veteran, she has been reporting and announcing news since 2001. McCormick was raised in Detroit, and those Motown roots have kept her feet tapping throughout her career in various radio formats & markets.

McCormick began broadcasting in Northern Michigan and worked across the country from Washington, D.C., and Central Illinois to Sturgis, South Dakota. Her passion for broadcasting also includes audio book narration, game & animation voices and other audio production.

McCormick loves to tell the stories that matter. She lives in Loomis with her husband, two adopted rescue McCaws, and a black German Shepherd Dog.

When not on the radio, McCormick says “you can catch me on the back of a Harley or in the water on a jet boat.”

Tune your radio to AM 950 (or streaming live at www.kahi.com) starting Monday, May 18th, from 6:00 to 9:00am to hear KAHI’s new Morning News Host, Sarah McCormick.