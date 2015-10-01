I-80 Traffic Alert at Donner Summit

Officer Chris Nave of the CHP has alerted KAHI with a major traffic advisory: I-80 East-bound is blocked on Donner Summit.

Traffic is being diverted off at Kingvale, all big rigs are being turned around and small cars are being detoured on Hwy 40.

Expect major delays in the area. There is no estimated time for the blockage to be cleared and traffic to resume to normal.

Be especially careful in the slick road conditions, and go slower than normal as drivers in the area experience wet roads.