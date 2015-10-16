NID To Upgrade Bear River Siphon and More

The Nevada Irrigation District is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar project that they say will significantly improve the main canal system that supplies NID service areas in Placer County. The NID Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $370,980 engineering services contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc., an international firm in Nevada City.

According to the Grass Valley Union today, under the contract, the firm will design the replacement of the Bear River Siphon, which crosses the Bear River and carries water from NID’s Combie Phase I Canal into Placer County.

NID Engineering Manager Gary King said the upgrade of 9,100 feet of the canal is being designed separately by NID staff.

King said the aging canal, which runs from Combie Reservoir through the Bear River canyon, is a key NID facility, carrying nearly two-thirds of the water supplied by the district.

The canal is a source for NID’s North Auburn and Lake of The Pines water treatment plants.

The overall project, titled the Combie Phase I Canal and Bear River Siphon Replacement, is estimated at $20 million. The district is planning a bond issue to finance the work, according to The Union.

As the NID works to upgrade their “hub and spoke” system of canals, dams and other infrastructure, opponents of development of the Centennial Dam are preparing to deal with eminent property domain battles, economic impacts and more.

North Ravine Restoration Coordinator, Robert Hane, with the group, Save Auburn Ravine Salmon And Steelhead (SARSAS) will join Sarah McCormick in KAHI’s studios Monday, October 19, at 8:45am, to discuss the NID, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and issues surrounding the passage of fish around some of NID’s dams and diversion points.

