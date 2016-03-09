CHP Holds Bone Marrow Drive For One It’s Own

The California Highway Patrol will initiate a statewide effort to register bone marrow donors in efforts to find a match for one of it’s own officers, Keith Meter.

Meter is a 18 year veteran of the department. In 2014, Officer Meter was identified as a potential marrow donor for a young girl with marrow cancer. However, during the screening process, he was found to have more in common with the young girl than he anticipated. Officer Meter was diagnosed with a form of cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome and now needs a marrow transplant.

If you are interested in donating, you can show up to the CHP Academy Gymnasium located at 3500 Reed Avenue in West Sacramento. The date will be this Friday, March 11 from 11 A.M. till 1 P.M.

During the kick-off at the CHP Academy, law enforcement and fire personnel from the greater Sacramento and foothills area, will volunteer to see if they are a match for officer Meter or any other person who is in need.