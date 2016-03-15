Wednesday’s Town Hall Meeting To Debate Medical Marijuana

Placer County will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. to seek community input on regulating medical marijuana sales and cultivation in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Placer board of supervisors voted in December 2015 to regulate medical marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county and directed staff to develop comprehensive regulations for their consideration.

Town hall attendees will have the opportunity to offer suggestions on the proposed regulation and ask questions of staff about the county’s approach to regulation overall.

This will be held at Rocklin Event Center, 2650 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin. For more information, please visit placer.ca.gov/medicalmarijuana.