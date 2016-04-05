County Of Placer Announces Appointment Of New Court Commissioner

- Home
- Listen
- Host Blogs
- Advertise
- Community
- About Us
- Local Information
- Sports
- Contact Us
The Placer Superior Court is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney John H. Paulsen of Auburn, California as Court Commissioner, effective April 1, 2016. Commissioner Paulsen fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Commissioner Dirk Amara.
Commissioner Paulsen has practiced law in Auburn since March of 1975 and has been a Certified Family Law Specialist for almost 36 years. “Commissioner Paulsen brings his substantial experience in all aspects of family law as he begins his work as a judicial officer with our court,” said Presiding Judge Alan Pineschi.
Over his entire legal career, Commissioner Paulson has been very active in efforts to improve family law statutes and family law rules of court for the benefit of the public. For example, he has served on the Judicial Council’s Family Law Advisory Committee, the State Bar’s Family Law Executive Committee, and as Vice Chair of the American Bar Association’s Family Law Publication Development Board.
In addition, he has contributed greatly to the continuing education of the family law community at both the local and state levels. He has been an instructor at the CEB Family Law Institute teaching and writing on subjects such as Interstate Child Custody issues and the negotiation and preparation of Marital Settlement Agreements. He has served as the editor of the State Bar’s Family Law News and as a contributing editor for Bancroft-Whitney’s California Civil Practice-Family Law Litigation.
Commissioner Paulsen was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1974. He holds a B.A. degree in Economics from the University of Southern California and a J.D. degree from Pepperdine University School of Law.
Chad horne
July 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
This judge is a washed up old man who is homophobic and has no respect or education of the law.. he is a clear representation of what is wrong with the judicial system in America.. he is homophobic against in quid pro quo situation of sexual manipulates people to get judgments on his behalf.. he sexually exploited me through purgatory accusation and verbal assistance through defiance of the law… worst judge ever.
Tyson L.
July 6, 2016 at 9:44 pm
Paulsen is an absolute piece of garbage. After rewarding Dirk Amara with an undeserved golden parachute, the county replaced him with an equally inept dirtbag in Paulsen. He ran up the bill as a discovery referee and ignored Lydia Percin failing to meet and confer. Amara had me up front the costs, so it was a win/win for all the scumbag attorneys, especially when Amara and Paulsen ignore misconduct by Lydia Percin. Placer county needs to do better. Jacques is equally inept. Percin is running amok in his court too. The appointment of Paulsen is a win for corrupt and unethical attorneys and a loss for the public at large.
VICTIM OF PLACER
August 26, 2016 at 10:16 pm
Replace one crook with another. “Pleased to announce another corrupt sell out, whose replacing prior CORRUPT jerk Amara, in destroying children’s lives, placing them with their convicted abusers, working with his attorney wife, a CLEAR CONFLICT OF INTEREST. SHOULD READ: “KEEPING WITH OUR HISTORIC, CHRONIC PATTERN OF HAVING JUDGES CONTINUALLY REMOVED FOR BEING THE MOST VERIFIABLY CORRUPT IN CALIF. OUR JUDGES PROUDLY MAINTAIN THE STATE RECORD OF MORE DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS, PUBLIC ADMONISHMENTS AND REMOVALS OF ANY COUNTY! HE BRINGS THE NECESSARY, SUBSTANTIAL FAMILY DISRUPTION EXPERIENCE AND CHILDHOOD TRAUMA CAUSING PERSONA NECESSARY TO SUCCEED HERE. THEREFORE, WE APPOINT YET ANOTHER CORRUPT REPLACEMENT, UNTIL HE, TOO, IS FINALLY ELIMINATED, ONLY TO BE REPLACED BY THE NEXT SUBSEQUENT REMOVAL…AND THE CYCLE CONTINUES. WE ALSO GIVE FELLOW JUDGES FREE “PASSES” FOR COMMITTING HEINOUS CLASS A FELONIES WHEN THEIR OWN HONEST, ETHICAL COUNTY REFUSES TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR CORRUPTION! SO DON’T WORRY, WE’LL SEND OUR OLDEST, WICKED, RETIRED JUDGE COUZENS TO ANOTHER JURISDICTION, ENSURING HE DOES NO TIME, WHATSOEVER! THE ONLY JUDGE WHO WON’T PROSECUTE THIS SERIOUSLY GUILTY MAN! A SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ADMITTEDLY STOLE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM THE ELDERLY WILL SERVE NO TIME!!! OUR GOOD OL BOYS ALWAYS WILL ENJOY COMPLETE IMMUNITY FROM ANY PROSECUTION, AS WE MUST ALL BAND TOGETHER IN OUR CRIMES AGAINST SOCIETY TO MAINTAIN OUR EVIL, UNIFIED FORCE. INSTEAD, OUR GOAL IS TO PROSECUTE THE MANY INNOCENT VICTIMS WHO DARE CHALLENGE OUR BLATANT, AUTHORITATIVE CORRUPTION OF GIVING THEIR CHILDREN TO CONVICTED ABUSERS. THEY INSTEAD, WILL BE FALSELY IMPRISONED WITH 0 EVIDENCE OF ANY WRONGDOING FOR EXPOSING OUR HORRIFIC CRIMES AGAINST THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES!” I AM SO GLAD I LEFT THAT CORRUPT RED NECK CROOKED COUNTY. THEY DETEST THOSE WHO ATTEMPT TO PROTECT THEIR HELPLESS CHILDREN FROM ABUSERS AND CHALLENGE THEIR CONCERTED WEB OF CORRUPTION, EVEN THOUGH IT GETS US A PRISON SENTENCE. YOU CAN’T BREAK US! WE WILL FIGHT BACK. GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF ALL YOU DRUNKS RIDING TO THE BENCH ON YOUR BIKES, WEARING ANKLE BRACELETS. WHAT LOSERS! LOL. O’FLAHERTY FINALLY REMOVED AFTER TELLING THE JURY TO LIE SEVERAL TIMES (TOO DRUNK, FORGOT LAST WARNING). COUNTLESS DUIS, AND STILL JUDGING YOU!!!! DESTROY LIVES, YOU’LL PAY ONE DAY!!!!! EVERYONE NEEDS TO RISE UP UNITE AND FIGHT!!!!! I’VE BEEN GONE 5 YEARS, AM STILL BURNING MAD FOR DECIMATING SO MANY INNOCENT LIVES!!! KARMA WILL GET YOU ALL!!!!!!!
A Placer Parent
January 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm
Does anyone have any information on Amara’s early retirement? Did he have to do it to avoid facing any ethical complaints?