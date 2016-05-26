Increased Snow Melt Means Increased Importance For Water Safety

With more snow melt this year than in recent years, California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) are warning water enthusiasts to be aware of colder and higher river and stream flows, and to take precautions when in or near water.

Snow pack measurements this winter and spring were greater than last year. The additional spring snow melt means more and colder water than California has seen in several years. The swift water can create treacherous conditions for all recreationists – waders, swimmers, paddlers, boaters, anglers and hikers cooling off at the water’s edge.

“While the drought is not over, we have the best snowpack in years. We ask those enjoying the outdoors to be careful near mountain streams, rivers and reservoirs. Water flows can fluctuate as snow melts faster on warmer days, so always be prepared for a change in conditions,” said Ed Halpin, senior vice president of generation and chief nuclear officer for PG&E.

“The month of May traditionally marks the beginning of boating season in California,” said DBW’s Deputy Director Lynn Sadler. “As we enjoy getting back out on and in the water, it is critical that we exercise extra caution and awareness, especially if venturing into unfamiliar waterways, or areas impacted by the drought. Have fun, but please stay safe.”

For more water safety information, please visit www.BoatCalifornia.com.