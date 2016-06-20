Missing Hikers Found Alive And Well

- Home
Two Modesto hikers were found Friday after they called family using a phone belonging to a camper they met in the Pinecrest area, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
Crews found Donna Hallberg, 55, and Mark Smallwood, 59, around 5 p.m. Smallwood’s dog, Lulu, who was with them is also safe.
Campers first ran into Hallberg and Smallwood on a trail near Cleo’s Bath, which is in the Pinecrest area. The hikers then called their families before 4 p.m. using a cellphone from one of the campers.
The campers gave the hikers food and water and told the sheriff’s office Hallberg and Smallwood were fine.
The couple left for a 3-day hike Sunday to the Crabtree Trailhead. They were expected to visit Lake Gem and the Long and Deer lakes near Dodge Ridge. The pair packed for inclement weather but only packed enough food for three days.
Hallberg and Smallwood were supposed to return Tuesday. When they didn’t return Wednesday, friends reported them missing.
The sheriff’s office said Friday Hallberg and Smallwood ended up hiking 60 miles. Their hike plans were diverted Tuesday because of the terrain and a large amount of snow. The pair used their map to try to find different routes.
Multiple agencies from eight counties, in addition to the National Guard and the U.S. Forest Service, helped search for Hallberg and Smallwood. A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and two others also flew over the trail area and surrounding areas Friday afternoon.
