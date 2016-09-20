The Strike Is Over: Yuba City Unified Teachers Are Back In Their Classrooms

Yuba City teachers and the Yuba City Unified School District have reached an agreement on a new contract, ending the strike and putting teachers back in the classroom.

The union voted Monday night to approve the contract, after a marathon 18-hour bargaining session with 506 members saying “Yes” and 15 people saying “No.”

The contract now goes to the school board and will be voted on Wednesday.

The agreement includes a 11.1 percent raise over three years for teachers and will last through the 2017-2018 school year. Although the agreement has not been finalized, teachers returned to their classrooms Monday morning.

According to the Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Nancy Aaberg, the district ran at about 50 percent of its normal student population.

The teachers’ strike started September eight.