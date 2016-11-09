Most Votes Counted; Maki And Kirby Fill Auburn City Council Openings

Nearly all the ballots have been counted and results are in. Donald J Trump is the new President of the United States. Here in Placer County, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton after receiving 51.45% of the votes while Clinton collected just under 41%.

Locally, Auburn’s two available seats on its city council have been filled. Receiving a majority of the votes was Cheryl Maki who coasted back into the city council by easily winning with nearly 30% of the votes. The second seat was a much closer battle that was eventually won by Dr. Bill Kirby. Mayor Kirby received 20.7% of the votes. Roger Luebkeman finished third with 17.26%, David Lawicka collected 16.36% and Keith Nesbitt rounded out the group with 15.4% of the votes.

Sticking with Auburn, the city has a new treasurer as Donna Silva defeats Mike Holmes. Silva comfortably won with 56.4% of the votes yesterday.

For Placer County, Measures L and M both failed to pass. Measure L which would have annexed 98 million in bonds to Placer Union High School District for renovations and upgrades to local high schools. Measure M also failed to reach the necessary 66.67% to pass. Instead M received 63.71% just 3% shy of the 2/3 vote that would have set aside money for maintenance and upgrades to Placer Counties roadways. Roads were voted the number one concern by Auburn residents in a city census given just one year ago.

California has voted yes on proposition 56 which will add a $2.00 tax to every pack of cigarettes sold.

Prop 64 has passed allowing the legalization of recreational marijuana in California. The new law will take effect 2018 January 1st.

California is not quite ready to say goodbye to plastic bags. The two bag prop’s 65 and 67 both failed to pass. 65, the carry out bag prop received 55% no votes and the prop 67 which sought to ban single use plastic bags in California failed to pass 53% no votes.

Lastly, California has voted against proposition 62, which essentially would have eliminated the death penalty. Meanwhile, voters are narrowly backing Proposition 66, which would not only maintain the death penalty, but take steps to expedite appeals to quicken the pace of executions.