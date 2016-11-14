Prices At The Pump Drop Just In Time For Thanksgiving Traveling

Sinking gas prices in Roseville and around the country is great news heading into the travel heavy Thanksgiving holiday. A couple gas stations in West Roseville have recently changed hands to bring another ARCO and Mobil to the area along with lower prices.

Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.56/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.15/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 6.3 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 1.4 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.