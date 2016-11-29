The Meddlers Report: November 29th, 2016

The Meddlers meeting this morning was unlike any other Meddlers event due to some fireworks that began at last night’s special meeting called by Auburn Mayor Dr. Bill Kirby.

Monday night’s meeting was called by Kirby to discuss the pressing topic of changing the zoning in and around the Auburn Airport in order to allow for a permanent site for the homeless shelter. Kirby wants the city to gain full control of the zones in the airport area because he feels that the county has both misled city officials with past decisions and made decisions that were not in the best interest of the community that the mayor oversees.

Placer County Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery spoke this morning and immediately addressed Kirby’s meeting the previous night. However, it wasn’t how Dr. Kirby feels that she spoke about, but rather the delivery of Kirby’s message.

Montgomery said, “I’m really sorry that Mayor Kirby called for a meeting last night because it did not need to be called.” She went on to explain that she believes that the land use commission will vote in favor of Kirby, thus making arguing about the issue a waste of time. The supervisor explained that she is on a neighboring land use commission and that her involvement in the group has led her to that conclusion.

Montgomery went on to say, “I’m also deeply disappointed the mayor called me and Supervisor Jim Holmes both bullies and liars.” She further explained, “This all could have been avoided if the mayor would have simply picked up his phone and called me because as we all know communication goes both ways.”

Montgomery went on to ask the mayor to apologize to herself and Holmes to which Kirby quickly replied, “Not going to happen.”

Various crowd members spoke about the issue including a Montgomery assistant who told the mayor, ”It was hard for her to focus on her work last night after listening to him say the things he did at the meeting.” Once again, Kirby quickly replied to the county workers criticism by saying, “It should have been hard.”

No one at the meeting truly knows if the Auburn Mayor has been lied to or all of the exact scenarios leading to Kirby’s claims of county bullying. Only the mayor and the people he has listed as offenders of poor county management know what has or hasn’t taken place.

Time will tell how this seemingly worsening divide between city and county officials will affect the city of Auburn. One thing was made clear today by public comment, which is the community has taken notice of this issue and is beginning to worry that the negativity shown the last 24 hours may lead to further divide amongst local representatives.

Stay with KAHI News as we will continue to follow this development and look forward to bringing on city officials Mayor Kirby and Mayor to be Matt Spokely on a regular basis. An initial time slot of 7:45-8 am has been scheduled every Monday morning hosted by Brad Schmidt on the KAHI Morning News Show.

Also, KAHI will continue speaking with Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes every other Wednesday morning from 7:45-8am following every supervisor meeting.

The Meddlers is a weekly event put on by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce every Tuesday morning in the Rose Room at Auburn City Hall. The event allows both Placer County and city of Auburn officials to brief public attendees on recent happenings as well as time for the public to reply with comment or questions.