Quagga Mussel Infestation Discovered In Pyramid Lake

The Quagga Mussel is a small, non-native freshwater mollusk that the Department of Water Resources (DWR) had successfully prevented from infesting the State Water Project (SWP) since the species was first discovered in California in 2007.

However, on December 8, six adult quagga mussels were found in the Angeles Tunnel, which serves as a connector between Pyramid Lake and Elderberry Forebay, two SWP components north of Los Angeles.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has concluded that Pyramid Lake must be considered infested with the invasive species, and Elderberry Forebay and Castaic Lake, both downstream from Pyramid Lake, are presumed infested with the mussels.

DWR discovered the mussels during a scheduled inspection of Angeles Tunnel. Six adult quagga mussels were found in the tunnel. DWR said there is no evidence of mussel reproduction, and no larval or “veliger” stage mussels have been found in Pyramid Lake during DWR’s routine monthly veliger detection monitoring. No young sub-adult mussels were found in the tunnel, and no mussels have been found in Castaic Lake. Both lakes are actively monitored each month.