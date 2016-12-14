Abusive Rocklin Special-Needs Teacher Gets Probation

A former Rocklin special-needs teacher gets three years of probation following allegations of battery of two children in her classroom.

Sherry Ann McDaniel taught at Breen Elementary School until she was placed on administrative leave May 5, 2014, while police investigated the case. She was sentenced Wednesday in Placer Superior Court in Auburn. She pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanors in early October.

The court also ordered her to continue with counseling and have no contact with victims in the case, according to Placer County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Wilson. She was fined $1,262.

A half-dozen civil suits were filed against the Rocklin Unified School District, McDaniel and other individuals in 2015. The criminal and civil cases stemmed from allegations that McDaniel had taped a child’s hands to a desk, forcefully picked up and locked a child out of the classroom, and pushed her body into a student.

As of October 2015, the district’s insurers had paid out $5.3 million to five of six families that filed suit in April 2015. The sixth civil suit remains in progress.

