Placer Courts Convict 21 Year Old Twins Of Murder

The identical twin brothers who killed a man and his teenage daughter in a deadly collision while fleeing authorities on Antelope Road in 2014 could face life in prison after they were convicted Monday of murder.

Placer Superior Court jurors found brothers Roman and Ruslan Glukhoy, 21, guilty of killing 14-year-old Anahi Tovar and Jose Barriga-Tovar, 35, of Sacramento after two months of testimony in two separate trials.

Ruslan Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, along with burglary, felony evading and special allegations that the murder occurred during the commission of a felony and involved multiple victims. He is expected to serve the rest of his days in state prison following the twins’ Jan. 20 sentencing.

Roman Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal wreck. He faces 30 years to life in state prison for his crimes at the sentencing hearing before Placer Superior Court Judge Coleen Nichols.

The offense began in South Auburn when the Glukhoy brothers and a third person were stealing items from multiple vehicles when they were contacted by two Auburn Police Officers. The three suspects retreated to their vehicle. Roman drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed away from the Officers and eventually crashed at an off ramp in Loomis.

The Glukoy brothers ran from the Loomis crash scene and eventually stole a truck from a nearby residence. Ruslan Glukhoy drove the stolen truck while his brother Roman was in the back seat.

The pair led several law enforcement agencies on a high speed pursuit from Loomis to Antelope Road, where the stolen truck ran a red light and crashed into a car occupied by Jose Tovar and his daughter Anahi, killing them both.

