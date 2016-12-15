California Water Commission Adopts Regulations to Guide Proposition 1 Funding

California today made significant progress in providing funding for public benefits associated with new water storage projects, as the California Water Commission (Commission) adopted regulations that advance the implementation of the Water Storage Investment Program (WSIP). Through the WSIP, the Commission will fund the public benefits of water storage projects that improve the operation of the state water system, are cost effective, and provide a net improvement in ecosystem and water quality conditions.

In November 2014, California voters approved Proposition 1, the Water Quality, Supply, and Infrastructure Improvement Act, a $7.5 billion water bond for investments in the state’s water management systems. The bond dedicated $2.7 billion for investments in the public benefits of water storage projects and designated the Commission as the agency responsible for appropriately investing these funds.

The Commission voted 8-0 to adopt the regulations with Commissioner Catherine Keig because she was only recently appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. on December 12. The regulations will now be sent to the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) for review, approval and filing. Under the Administrative Procedure Act, OAL has 30 working days to approve the regulations.

The nine-member California Water Commission is charged with advising the director of the California Department of Water Resources, approving rules and regulations, and furthering development of state policies that support integrated and sustainable water resources management. For more information regarding the California Water Commission visit www.cwc.ca.gov.

