Fatal Auburn Accident Takes Lives Of Two Bear River Teens

Two 18-year-old Bear River High seniors were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 49 in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The teens were in a white BMW going south on Highway 49 just after 1 p.m. when their vehicle crossed into the northbound side and crashed head-on with a utilities truck, the CHP said.

The driver of the BMW was ejected about 30 feet from the vehicle and landed in a nearby creek, officials said. One person in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released until all family can be spoken with.

One-way traffic control was in effect on Hwy. 49 near Joeger Road as crews worked to clear the crash. The road reopened around 6 p.m.

It’s unknown why the driver of the BMW drifted into the other lane. However, witnesses claimed to have seen the BMW traveling at excessive speeds just prior to the accident. CHP officials told reporters that excessive speeds have not been confirmed in their initial investigation.

