Names Of Bear River Teens Killed In Yesterday’s Fatal Crash Released

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Unit, has released the names of the two young men who died in a traffic collision on Highway 49 Thursday afternoon.

The driver was Jude Alexander Douden, 18, of Auburn.

The passenger was Joseph Devon Rantz, 18, of Grass Valley

Dena Erwin, Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, announced that both families had been notified before this press release was sent out.

(The hometowns were taken from the boys’ driver’s licenses.)