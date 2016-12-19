Auburn Man Turns Himself In After Viewing His Mug On Sheriff’s Facebook Page

A man wanted in connection with the assault of an Auburn store clerk while trying to steal beer turned himself in after seeing a Facebook post with his picture, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Francis, 20, walked into the Auburn jail late Thursday night because he said someone told him that surveillance photos of him were posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The surveillance photos showed Francis walking into The Store on Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road about 10 p.m. Wednesday and trying to walk out with a 12-pack of beer, deputies said.

The clerk stopped Francis, and the two got into a fight. Francis left the store, but returned twice and punched the clerk numerous times, the sheriff’s office said.

Francis returned a third time and pulled out a knife and put it to the clerk’s throat before running off, according to investigators.

The clerk was badly bruised, but did not require medical treatment.

Francis was booked on charges of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.