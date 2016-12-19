North Auburn Jail Inmate Death Ruled Not Suspicious

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported today that Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a Placer County Jail inmate, who died in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:40 p.m., inmate John Ralph Gutke, 53, was discovered unresponsive in his single cell at the North Auburn jail. Lifesaving measures were started, but were unsuccessful. Gutke was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. His death does not appear to be suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Gutke had been in custody since Oct. 24 on suspicion of battery. Gutke is alleged to have punched a victim in the back of the head for no apparent reason just south of Luther Road on Highway 49. His last known address was listed as an Auburn-area transient.

The investigation into Gutke’s death is being handled by the Placer County Sheriff’s coroner’s unit and investigators. See Friday’s Auburn Journal for more.

