KAHI’s Meddlers Report: Tuesday 12/20/2016

It was a fairly uneventful morning today at the Meddlers meeting down the road in the Rose Room at Auburn City Hall. Auburn’s new mayor, Matt Spokely, took his new seat at the center of the table and spoke briefly about various happenings over the last week for the city he governs.

Spokely gave praise to the ‘Wreaths Across America’ local chapter here in Auburn for nearing its goal of having one wreath for every tombstone locally of every fallen military veteran. The mayor announced that to date the group has produced a number that is now in the thousands but is still a few hundred away from completing that goal.

Also, while Spokely was mentioning the city’s budget, he brought a number that had many in the room, including himself, shaking their heads. According to the Mayor, Auburn had a return on its investments of just .6 % this year. The mayor, who appeared bothered as he read the number, described the profit margin two times as, ”just flat out dismal.” Spokely told the crowd that this is something he plans on addressing immediately as the cities new mayor.

Following the mayor this morning was a presentation by the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue which was represented by its executive director Matthew Holdgate.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer organization, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife. They’re permitted through the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the US Fish & Wildlife Service.

The non-profit has been serving the local community for over 20 years and each year their trained volunteers help thousands of injured birds and mammals return to the wild.

Holdgate told the crowd his organization does not receive public funding for their work, and offer all their service’s for free. He went on to say that they depend on donations, grants and fundraisers to continue their work.

Holdgate is the first executive director for the Rescue in its 25-year history.

Matthew Holdgate, who joined the Loomis-based nonprofit organization on March 28, has worked in zoos, nature centers and with other nonprofit groups. He was executive director of the New York State Zoo in Watertown, N.Y. and the Navajo Zoo in Window Rock, Ariz. He holds a Ph.D. in biology and has studied zoo animal welfare. Holdgate said he also teaches biology and anatomy classes at Sierra College in Rocklin.

