Placer County Gets $800k For Clean Air Grant Program

The Placer County Air Pollution Control District is now seeking applications for their annual Clean Air Grant program. The goal of the Clean Air Grant program is to reduce air pollution (nitrogen oxides and particulate matter) from sources not already required by law or regulation to do so. This program is a proactive approach to help incentivize clean technologies and programs which ultimately provide the benefit of measurable and cost effective emission reductions.

There are six different grant project categories that individuals can choose to apply under. They are 1) heavy duty diesel equipment upgrades not already required by State regulations within the next four years, 2) alternative fuel infrastructure, 3) new or expanding transit service, 4) public education and outreach related to air quality, 5) innovative forest management practices that reduce open burning, and 6) more.

This is a competitive grant program and project cost effectiveness will be critical in determining a project’s funding. Approximately $800,000 dollars is available this year for grants.

Visit www.placerair.org for more detailed information, including dates of up and coming grant workshops and grant applications. Applications are available online or in person at the District office at 110 Maple Street, Auburn, CA 95603. The deadline for submitting an application is February 24, 2017, by 5pm.