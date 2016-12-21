Placer County Offices Set To Close For Holidays

Excluding essential services like law enforcement, revenue services and snow removal, many Placer County offices will close or have reduced hours between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, from Dec. 26 – Jan. 2, 2017.

The soft closure is intended as a cost-saving measure, with many county offices already lightly staffed due to employees taking leave for the holidays. Employees will use leave they’ve already earned or leave without pay to take the time off.

To view a list of all closures and reduced hours visit the counties web site at placercountyonline.com

