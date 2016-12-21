Placer Youth Commission Fights Against Underage Drinking

The Placer County Youth Commission announced this morning their 2016-2017 grant award to support the implementation of underage drinking prevention projects. The money will fund Placer County Youth Commission leaders to address this important public safety issue at the local level.

Grant funds are provided through the California Friday Night Live Partnership with a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. CFNLP is fortunate to provide these funds to 34 sites in 25 counties throughout the state.

According to a report on underage drinking by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, on average, alcohol is a factor in the deaths of 4,358 young people under age 21 each year.

Studies also show that young people who start drinking before the age of 15 are four times as likely to develop alcoholism later in their life. Another CDC study reveals that in 2010 the estimated national economic cost of excessive underage drinking was $24 billion.

These grants will provide an opportunity for FNL youth to partner with local law enforcement, parents and community members to implement two significant youth-led prevention campaigns and two specific activities to reach the parents and guardians.

For more information about the program, visit www.PlacerYouth.com or www.FridayNightLive.org.

