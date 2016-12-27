Multiple Changes Are In Store At North Tahoe Fire Protection District

New Division Chief and Fire Marshal will be Todd Conradson who began his emergency services career in 1983 while serving in the United States Coast Guard. After serving five years in the U.S. Coast Guard, the ambitious firefighter/paramedic was hired by Tahoe City Fire in 1991 which consolidated with North Tahoe Fire in 1993, where he filled numerous roles, most recently Battalion Chief of Fire and Life Safety.

Greg Smith has been promoted to Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief. Smith has completed almost 25 years with the district and has served as Captain for the last 16 years.

Captain Steve McNamara has been appointed to Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief. McNamara began his career with the District in 1999 and promoted to Captain in 2012.

Gary Nelson has been appointed to Captain. Gary began his career with the District in 1991 as a part-time firefighter. He joined the fulltime ranks in 1999 as Firefighter / Paramedic. Nelson has been serving as Driver Operator / Engineer since 2001.

Jamie Sheppard has been appointed to Captain. Sheppard has completed almost 11 years with the District and has served as Driver Operator / Engineer since 2008.

