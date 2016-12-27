Placer K-9 Officer Detains Fugitive Despite Being Kicked Sveral Times

One of Placer Counties most wanted fugitives was run down by veteran K-9 officer, Ego.

Authorities were attempting to detain Justin Perkins in the Foresthill area for possessing a firearm while possessing illegal narcotics.

Before officers could slap on the hand cuffs, Perkins ran into the wooded area off of Mosquito Ridge Road in a desperate attempt to allude authorities to avoid jail.

Luckily, Ego was on the scene and did not allow the felon to get very far. While Ego gripped onto Perkins awaiting back up, Perkins began violently kicking the K-9 hoping to escape the grip from Placer’s four legged officer. However, he would have no such luck as Ego held on even though the attack from Perkins created minor injuries to the dog. Back up arrived moments later to arrest and haul away Perkins to Placer County Jail in Auburn.

Authorities are looking into adding additional charges to Perkins for the assault on Ego.