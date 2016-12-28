Transgender Woman Suspected of Triple Homicide Has Local Ties

A former Sacramento County ‘teacher of the year’ who made headlines nearly two decades ago when she was fired for discussing a sex change with her students, was arrested last month in connection with a triple homicide in the Bay Area.

Dana Rivers, who was born David Warfield, was taken into custody on Nov. 11th and later charged with three counts of murder in the shooting and stabbing deaths of three people at a house in East Oakland.

Rivers, 61, confessed to killing a lesbian couple in their 50’s and their adopted son after Rivers was found at the home, covered in blood and carrying a pistol and knives. She also set ablaze the garage in an attempt to burn the house down, investigators said.

Rivers was a licensed security guard and had a license to carry a gun.

Rivers made headlines in 1999 after she was fired from her teaching job at Center High School in Antelope for discussing her sex change operation in class. She made the argument in a Sacramento Bee interview that she saw no harm in discussing the change to her body with her students and felt that would be less shocking to them as opposed to showing up a different gender one day.

The Center Joint Unified School Board voted to dismiss Rivers in a 3-2 vote in 1999.

”The board members didn’t want a transsexual teacher,” Ray Bender, a board member who voted against dismissal proceedings, told the New York Times at the time. ”They said they didn’t want to create confusion for the students.”

Rivers was awarded $150,000 for that dismissal.

It is not exactly clear how Rivers made her living in the nearly 20 years that have passed since she last taught at Center. She briefly became a hot name in the transgender awareness movement following her dismissal but slowly faded in obscurity a few years later.