PG&E Pays More Than $205 Million In Property Taxes To 50 California Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of more than $205 million this fall to the 50 counties where the utility owns property and operates gas and electric infrastructure that serves 16 million Californians.

The semi-annual property tax payments recently made cover the period from July 1 to December 31, 2016.

Total payments for the full tax year of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 is estimated to total more than $410 million—an increase of $25 million, or 6.5 percent, compared with the prior fiscal year.

First installment property taxes recently paid to Sacramento Region counties by Dec. 12 include Alpine, $59,698; Amador, $994,181; Calaveras, $889,269; Colusa, $4,228,853; El Dorado, $1,328,055; Nevada, $1,328,055; Placer, $4,634,815; Sacramento, $4,991,367; San Joaquin, $10,166,754; Sierra, $112,758; Solano, $5,065,704; Stanislaus, $1,943,839; Sutter, $1,151,431; Tuolumne, $800,160; Yolo, $2,174,857; and Yuba, $1,026,932.

“Property tax payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and support essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s higher payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create one of the safest and most reliable utility systems in the country,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E.

PG&E invested more than $5.5 billion last year and expects to invest $5.6 billion this year to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure across Northern and Central California.

Last year PG&E provided more than $25 million in community grants and investments to enrich local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness.