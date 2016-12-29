Structure Fire Destroys Homewood Mountain Resort’s South Lodge

At approximately 3:00 a.m. resources from North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District responded to a heavily involved structure fire at Homewood Mountain Resort’s South Lodge.

The call was originally for a commercial fire alarm. Once first responders arrived on scene, a heavily involved structure fire was evident. Further resources were ordered from North Lake Tahoe Fire (NLTFPD), Truckee Fire, Squaw Valley Fire, Lake Valley Fire, and Placer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Firefighters managed to keep the fire isolated to a single structure. Working through the night, the first responders had it knocked down and in overhaul stage by around 7:30 a.m.

The hard work of all involved in the suppression effort helped allow NTFPD, Truckee Fire, PCSO, NLTFPD and CAL FIRE to begin conducting their investigation into the cause of the fire. The investigation is still in progress, and the cause remains unknown at this time.

In addition to this structure fire, the district remains busy maintaining coverage, and has assisted neighboring district’s with coverage.

Tahoe Ski Bowl Way is open to residents only at this time. Please be cautious when driving in the Homewood area of the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

According to Missy Frey, spokesperson for Homewood Mountain Resort, “Homewood will be open from top to bottom tomorrow. Refer to the ski report or website for more detailed information on lift operations.”

Please contact Guest Services at Homewood Mountain at 530-525-2992 for additional information.

