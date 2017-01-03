Auburn PD Return Stolen Vehicle Without Incident

On December 31, 2016 at approximately 12:09 A.M., Auburn Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle reportedly had been taken from an apartment complex on Nevada Street in the City of Auburn.

At approximately 2:05 AM, an Auburn Police Officer observed the stolen vehicle as it traveled on Elm Avenue at Highway 49. The vehicle was stopped by Police and the driver was arrested without incident.

Jesus Alonso, a male from Auburn California, was arrested for vehicle theft, driving under the influence (DUI) and driving while suspended from a prior DUI arrest.

Jesus Alonso was in custody at the Placer County Jail with a bail set at $40,000.

