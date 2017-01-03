Meddlers Report: Tuesday 1/3/2017

At this morning Meddlers Meeting, Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely was the only government official present to update the crowd on what has been going on within our local government over the last seven days. Placer County Supervisor Jenifer Montgomery is the other elected official who regularly attends the meeting, but was not able to attend this morning.

The mayor began his speech by telling the crowd about a tradition of his that is certainly unique to not just mayors everywhere but mankind everywhere. Spokely starts his year off by jumping into the freezing Donner Lake every year. He joked with the crowd that he asked his wife that ‘if he began convulsing, would jump in to save him,’ to which she quickly replied ‘ummm no, but I will call 911 for you.’

Next Spokely brought up where the city is on the hiring process of a new city manager. This has been a hot button subject since the resignation of former Auburn City Manager, Tim Rundel. Many have raised serious question about the process that was used in hiring Rundel, including former Mayor Dr. Bill Kirby. Spokely announced that interim city manager, Larry Combs, will be given a one month extension, as the hiring of a permanent replacement has taken longer than expected.

Lastly, Spokely gave a preview of a meeting that will take place tonight at Auburn City Hall. The mayor told the crowd about a building located in downtown Auburn at 1215 High Street that is currently zoned for commercial use only. Yet, the landlord has chosen to rent out a portion of the space for residential use. According to Spokely, the city has attempted to speak with the owner and work with him on following zoning regulations, but that their attempts have been met with very little success. The mayor summed up the situation that will headline the 6 p.m. meeting tonight with, “He just isn’t following the rules, that’s for sure.”

The Meddlers is an open forum meeting sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce every Tuesday morning at 7am in the Rose Room of the Auburn City Hall.

