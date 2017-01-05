Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ Swearing-In Ceremony

With the coming of the New Year, 3 out of 5 Supervisors will be starting new terms. Members of the Board are elected on a non-partisan basis to serve four-year terms. Supervisors from District III and IV are elected in gubernatorial (state governor) election years; whereas Supervisors from District I, II and V are elected in presidential election years. Additionally, the Chair and Vice Chair are selected annually by majority vote of the Board of Supervisors.

As such, District II Supervisor Edward Scofield, District V Supervisor Richard Anderson, and in-coming District I Supervisor Heidi Hall will be sworn on January 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. On the following day, at the first regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Supervisors, January 10, 2016, starting at 9 a.m., the Board will elect the Chair and Vice Chair for 2017. Both sessions shall be held at the Board of Supervisors Chamber, 1st Floor, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA. Members of the public are invited to attend.

