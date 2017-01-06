With this weekend’s storm forecast to be the largest in years, Placer County road crews and emergency services staff are prepared for widespread flooding, road hazards and utility outages and are urging residents to do the same.

Residents who aren’t already registered for the county’s emergency alert system, Placer Alert, are urged to sign up right away to receive the fastest possible notification of hazards and evacuation warnings for all the places they care about, like their homes, offices and schools. Subscribers can receive notifications via phone call, text message or email. Visit www.placer-alert.org to sign up or adjust notification settings.

In preparation for the storm, sand distribution centers have stocked up to provide free sand and sandbags to residents (a list of locations is available here), and Placer County road crews are working around the clock to keep the roads clear and to close roads where there are flood hazards. Emergency services staff continue to carefully monitor the forecast and coordinate with partner agencies throughout the region to ensure a thorough response. A Placer Alert notification was sent earlier this afternoon to those living near flood-prone creeks and rivers warning of the risk of flooding from heavy rains and snowmelt.

Additional emergency preparedness tips are available on the county’s website, and residents are encouraged to monitor road conditions using the Caltrans QuickMap. Additionally, the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages will be updated consistently throughout the storm.

