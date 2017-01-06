Foothills Sand Bag Sites As Large Storm Approaches

- Home
If you live within the city limits, contact your city for information about sand and sandbags.
Auburn:
• Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/ for changes.
• School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way
o Limit 10 bags per resident
o Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours 823-4237
Lincoln: (Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.)
• The direct link to the sandbag information page is: http://www.lincolnca.gov/city-hall/departments-divisions/public-services/stormwater/sandbags
• Lincoln Library, 485 Twelve Bridges Dr.
• Joiner Park, 1701 Nicolaus Rd.
• McBean Park, 17 McBean Park Dr. (by the skate park)
Rocklin:
• Visit http://www.rocklin.ca.us/