Foothills Sand Bag Sites As Large Storm Approaches

If you live within the city limits, contact your city for information about sand and sandbags.

Auburn:

• Check http://www.auburn.ca.gov/ for changes.

• School Park Preserve parking lot, 55 College Way

o Limit 10 bags per resident

o Questions: please call 823-4211 or after hours 823-4237

Lincoln: (Currently only offering sand. Bags will be put out should a storm event arise.)

• The direct link to the sandbag information page is: http://www.lincolnca.gov/city-hall/departments-divisions/public-services/stormwater/sandbags

• Lincoln Library, 485 Twelve Bridges Dr.

• Joiner Park, 1701 Nicolaus Rd.

• McBean Park, 17 McBean Park Dr. (by the skate park)

Rocklin:

• Visit http://www.rocklin.ca.us/

Roseville:

• Visit www.roseville.ca.us/sandbags

