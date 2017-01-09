12-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Submerged Vehicle Off 49 In Auburn

A 12-year-old girl was rescued from an overturned submerged car on Sunday morning on Highway 49 near Rio Oso Road, Placer County officials said.

Dena Erwin, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Department said the girl’s mother was driving at around 10:45 a.m., lost control of the car and swerved off the roadway into a flooded creek.

Erwin said the driver emerged from the car screaming, “my baby is in the car” as water engulfed the vehicle. Two sheriff’s deputies and several civilians pulled the girl from the car and placed her in a patrol car to get warm before a medical team arrived.

Erwin said there were no serious injuries but did not off specific details on the child or mothers condition.

