Massive Storm Hits NorCal, Causes Numerous Issues

This is a serious flood situation,” the National Weather Service said in a special flood statement late Sunday night. Flood warnings are expected along much of the Sierra’s eastern front and western Nevada into Tuesday. The following is a series of events spreading across NorCal over this weekend’s storm:

* A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it that was once used by cars toppled in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the historic Pioneer Cabin tree came down during heavy rains.

* An avalanche also closed a portion of the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe for the second time in three days after more than 6 feet of snow fell atop the Sierra last week.

* Schools were ordered closed Monday throughout the Reno-Sparks area. Gov. Brian Sandoval — who declared a state of emergency Saturday — told all non-essential state employees to stay home Monday.

* The National Weather Service in Reno said one weather station Sunday morning in Squaw Valley reported a wind gust of 159 mph.

* Crews across Northern California cleared trees and debris following mudslides caused by the steady rain accompanying the system that could dump 15 inches in the foothills of the Sierra and several feet of snow on the mountain tops before it’s expected to move east Monday. The storm has been described as the strongest storm to hit Placer County is the last decade.