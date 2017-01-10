WJU President To Be Honored At MLK Celebration Service This Weekend

William Jessup University President, John Jackson will be recognized during the annual MLK Celebration Service event to be held Sunday, January 15 from 6-8 pm at Capital Christian Church in Sacramento. The popular event is the kick-off to the Capitol March for the Dream, Northern California’s largest Martin Luther King Jr. honorary march on January 16.



“Dr. Jackson will receive the Difference Maker Award for his outstanding service and dedication to the surrounding community and to the principles of Community, Unity and Empowerment that are the core of the MLK Celebration program,” said Pastor Samuel Gordon, MLK Celebration Committee Chair and Pastor at Capital Christian Center.



The ecumenical service, involves many pastors and leaders from the Sacramento region. More than 100 local churches help to sponsor the large celebration. Attendees will be reminded and challenged by Dr. King’s vision of racial diversity, reconciliation, harmony, equality and dignity of all races and people through nonviolence.