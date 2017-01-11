Placer County BOS and Citizens Clash Over Homeless Shelter

On a four to one vote the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change that will allow the homeless shelter to continue operations in North Auburn’s DeWitt Center beyond March 31st when it is currently required to close.

Scores of citizens spoke during the public comment period. At times the four hour long hearing became an argument on the merits of the current shelter. Emotions ran high as Supervisor Jack Duran asked one citizen what she would do with 100 homeless people if the shelter was to close on March 31st. Other citizens told the board that they were elected to solve the homeless shelter problem and not keep pushing a permanent shelter solution off.

The DeWitt Center, where the current temporary shelter is located, is zoned Heavy Commercial (C3). The Placer County Planning Services Division recommended to the Planning Commission that areas zoned C3 be added to the list of zones approved for a homeless shelter. The Planning Commission recommended other zones be added but not C3.

The Board of Supervisors had two proposals before them:

(1) the Planning Commission’s recommendation that would revise Section 17.06.050 of the Zoning Ordinance to add Emergency Shelters as an allowable land use in two additional Zone Districts with approval of a Conditional Use Permit: Industrial (IN) and Industrial Park (INP)

(2) the Placer County Planning Services Divisions’ recommendation to the Planning Commission that would revise Section 17.06.050 of the Zoning Ordinance to add Emergency Shelters as an allowable land use in three additional Zone Districts with approval of a Conditional Use Permit: Heavy Commercial (C3), Industrial (IN) and Industrial Park (INP).

The first option would not affect the temporary homeless shelter and therefore the current permit would expire at the end of March of this year and the shelter would have to close.

The second option, which was ultimately approved, will move the zoning of the DeWitt center into the group of zones that are approved to allow a homeless shelter. Supervisors emphasized that this was not a rubber stamp approval of the current shelter location, but rather a move to enlarge the pool of potential sites for a permanent shelter.

Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery stated that all five Supervisors have publicly acknowledged that the current temporary shelter location is not a suitable location for a permanent shelter. Supervisor Jim Holmes, the lone no vote, said that the original homeless study presented to the Board indicated that other “temporary” shelters have stayed in operation for up to 22 years.

Supervisor Kirk Uhler, who in the past voted against the homeless shelter continuing in its current location, voted in favor of the zoning change. He emphasized that he remains opposed to the shelter in its current location but voting against the rezoning would only serve to limit future shelter location options.

How we got here:

In July 2004 the Placer County Board of Supervisors agreed to a ten-year plan to end homelessness in the county. More than ten years later, in February 2015, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary conditional use permit and a Site Access Agreement to allow use of an existing structure at the Placer County Government (DeWitt) Center as a temporary homeless shelter. This permit was initially for a 90 day pilot period and daytime use only.

The conditional use permit was required because the DeWitt Center is zoned C3 which does not allow for a shelter of this sort.

In August 2015, the Board of Supervisors approved an extension of the Temporary Conditional Use Permit until March of 2016, they also expanded hours of operation to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Site improvements were authorized to add a night time only overflow facility of 50, expanding total shelter bed capacity to its current 97.

In a subsequent hearing, on 03/16/2016, the Board of Supervisors extended the permit through March of this year.

Services offered to the homeless include employment counseling, assistance in finding permanent housing, medical, mental health, and substance abuse referrals.

The past two Placer County Grand Juries have looked into the issue of homelessness in the county. Both recommended that the county stop approving temporary solutions and develop and implement a plan for a permanent solution to deal homelessness and the need for a permanent shelter.